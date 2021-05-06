Maxey totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Maxey scored in double figures for the seventh time in his last nine contests and was also effective as a distributor. The guard played 22 minutes, including the entire fourth, with Philadelphia having a sizable lead entering the final period. Maxey has had an inconsistent role in the rotation, but he's averaged 9.3 points and 2.5 assists across his last 10 games.