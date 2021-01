Maxey went for 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Monday's 112-94 loss to the Hawks.

While it wasn't a 39-point performance, Maxey still produced and respectable stat line in Monday's loss. With the 76ers shorthanded over their last two games, Maxey's production has increased drastically, averaging 27 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5 assists over 37.5 minutes per game.