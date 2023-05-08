Maxey closed Sunday's 116-115 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 45 minutes.
Maxey was one of three 76ers in double figures in scoring, finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double in Sunday's overtime win in Game 4. Maxey struggled shooting the ball Sunday, but managed to contribute offensively with a bucket in overtime to help push Philadelphia to victory.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles mightily in loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Strong second half in Game 1 win•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Leads from deep as top scorer•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Strong from deep to lead offense•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Not on injury report for Game 1•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Resting before playoffs•