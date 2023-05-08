Maxey closed Sunday's 116-115 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 45 minutes.

Maxey was one of three 76ers in double figures in scoring, finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double in Sunday's overtime win in Game 4. Maxey struggled shooting the ball Sunday, but managed to contribute offensively with a bucket in overtime to help push Philadelphia to victory.