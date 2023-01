Maxey ended Tuesday's 120-110 victory over the Clippers with 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Maxey proved essential in the second half by fending off the Clippers, who chipped away at the Sixers' first-half lead. Maxey's lengthy absence allowed De'Anthony Melton to slip into the starting lineup, but based on the recent metrics, Maxey may find himself back in the starting five alongside James Harden soon.