Maxey will start Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Maxey will get the nod with a myriad of Sixers players sidelined due to injury and COVID-19 protocols. In the four games this season that he's seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals.