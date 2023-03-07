Maxey recorded 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 147-143 victory over Indiana.

For the first time this season Maxey has scored at least 20 points in five straight games. The second-year guard has been drilling threes, as he has made 19 over the last five games at a 57.8 percent clip. Riding his hot shooting, Maxey has been a top-60 player in 9-category leagues over the last two weeks. Unfortunately, he didn't produce in many categories Monday, as he failed to grab a rebound for the third time this season.