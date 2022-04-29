Maxey totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 44 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 victory over the Raptors.

It was his best scoring performance since Maxey erupted for 38 in Game 1, as he bookended the 76ers' first-round victory. The second-year guard averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.5 threes in six games against the Raptors, and he's emerged as a key complement to superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden as Philly gets ready to head to Miami for the start of the second round.