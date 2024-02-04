Maxey supplied 23 points (8-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 loss to Brooklyn.

Maxey led all 76ers in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and leading all starters with a handful of assists to go along with a team-leading trio of steals in a losing effort. Maxey, coming off a 51-point performance Thursday, once again sparked the 76ers offense while posting his third straight contest with 20 or more points. will be relied upon to lift Philadelphia with Joel Embiid (knee) out for an extended period of time.