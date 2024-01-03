Maxey posted 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and one rebound over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 win over Chicago.
Maxey led all players in Tuesday's contest in threes made while adding a handful of assists and surpassing the 20-point mark to boost Philadelphia offensively. Maxey has connected on four or more threes in 12 games, recording 20 or more points in all but six outings this year.
