Maxey provided 33 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 96-84 win over the Nets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Maxey led all players in Monday's game in scoring and threes made en route to surpassing the 30-point mark for the first time of the postseason. Maxey, who scored 18 points in the second half alone, scored 30 or more points seven times during the regular season.