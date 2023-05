Maxey accumulated 26 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Maxey helped spark a second-half comeback for Philadelphia in Monday's Game 1 win, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the second half while finishing second on the team in scoring. Maxey has tallied 25 or more points in three of his five postseason appearances.