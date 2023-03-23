Maxey supplied 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 victory over the Bulls.

Maxey got hot in the second quarter with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from behind the arc before entering the half with 16 points, two assists and two rebounds. He was unable to carry that momentum into the second half, however, as he went just 2-of-9 for another five points over the final two quarters while the 76ers made short work of Chicago on the road. The point guard still finished second in the game in scoring with 21 points, despite his late struggles and has now broken the 20-point mark in three straight. Maxey has also knocked down at least four threes in three of his last five games and is shooting a very healthy 51.9 percent from beyond the arc in March.