Maxey notched six points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to Phoenix.

Maxey had one of the worst performances of the season against one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and he finished with more than double the number of shot attempts compared to points scored. Maxey is extremely talented to struggle at this rate for a long stretch, and while he's had a fair share of subpar outings, he should be able to bounce back against the Lakers on Friday.