Maxey had 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 100-88 win over the Suns.

Maxey is having an excellent season, but this was one of his worst outings of the campaign since he needed 18 shots to deliver only 11 points, his second-lowest mark of the campaign, and he also failed to make at least one three just for the second time this season. His role as one of Philadelphia's best scoring threats shouldn't be under any question, especially with James Harden (foot) out, though, so there's a strong chance this was nothing but a bad game for the former Kentucky standout.