Maxey had 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 142-110 loss to Chicago.

Maxey delivered a lackluster performance during his limited run in the blowout loss, scoring fewer than 17 points for the third time across his last four appearances. The star point guard also attempted 10 or fewer shots for just the third time this season, with all such occurrences happening over his last four outings. Additionally, the 24-year-old struggled in distributing the rock, logging less than three assists for just the seventh time this season.