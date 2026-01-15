Maxey ended with 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Maxey couldn't get anything going on the offensive end, turning in one of his poorer performances thus far this season. While it was a rough night, Maxey can certainly be forgiven, based on the body of work he has produced through the first 37 games. In that time, he has averaged 30.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.7 combined steals and blocks, establishing himself as an elite fantasy asset across all formats.