Maxey scored five points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Toronto.

Maxey entered Tuesday's contest having scored at least 30 points in eight of his last nine outings while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. That hot shooting streak didn't carry over into Tuesday's game, with his lone field goal coming at the 1:49 mark of the fourth quarter. It was a rough outing for Maxey, but he'll have a prime opportunity to turn things around in the second game of the 76ers' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Nets as Joel Embiid will likely sit out in order to manage a lingering left knee injury.