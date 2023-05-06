Maxey logged 13 points (4-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Friday's 114-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Maxey couldn't get anything going in the loss, shooting just 4-of-16 from the field en route to 13 points. Both he and James Harden (16 points on 3-of-14 shooting) fell short of the mark, underperforming following the awarding of Joel Embiid's MVP trophy. Now trailing 2-1, the 76ers will need to get a lot more out of Maxey should they hope to keep the series competitive.