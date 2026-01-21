76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles vs. Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey logged 20 points (7-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 43 minutes during the 76ers' 116-110 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Maxey played a game-high 43 minutes despite playing the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set. That potential fatigue may have influenced his shot-making ability Tuesday, though he was still active on offense with a game-high seven assists. Maxey also showed off his defensive chops again with three steals, one day after recording a career-high eight swipes in Monday's win against the Pacers. Since Jan. 1, he has averaged 27.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 threes, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over 38.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Career-high eight steals Monday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles in loss Wednesday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drops 33 points in victory•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Game-high 38 points not enough•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Game-high 29 points Friday•