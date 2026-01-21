Maxey logged 20 points (7-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 43 minutes during the 76ers' 116-110 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Maxey played a game-high 43 minutes despite playing the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set. That potential fatigue may have influenced his shot-making ability Tuesday, though he was still active on offense with a game-high seven assists. Maxey also showed off his defensive chops again with three steals, one day after recording a career-high eight swipes in Monday's win against the Pacers. Since Jan. 1, he has averaged 27.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 threes, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over 38.5 minutes per game.