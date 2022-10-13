Maxey tallied nine points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.

While Maxey contributed across the board in other categories Wednesday, he did struggle to knock down shots in the contest despite hoisting the third-most on the team behind Joel Emiid (17 attempts) and James Harden (15 attempts). Still, the shot volume is encouraging in just 27 minutes, especially if it translates to a larger total when his minutes expand closer to the 35.3 per game he averaged last season.