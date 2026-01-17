Maxey notched 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 117-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

Maxey didn't have one of his explosive scoring nights Friday, but he narrowly missed a double-double with assists and filled the stat sheet in the 76ers' narrow loss. His five steals marked a season high and the seventh time this year he's recorded four-plus swipes. Across nine January contests, Maxey is averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.