Maxey amassed 26 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 126-107 win over the Bulls.

Although he struggled from three-point range, Maxey was nearly perfect from inside the arc. The star point guard led all players in scoring and assists, securing his first double-double of the season. He also turned in another productive performance on the defensive end and tallied multiple steals for a second straight game. Maxey has yet to score fewer than 26 points in a game this season and continues to make an impact on both ends of the floor.