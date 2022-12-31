Maxey finished Friday's 127-116 loss to New Orleans with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes.

Maxey made his long-awaited return from a foot injury, coming off the bench in what is part of his ramp-up process. Despite scoring just nine points, he looked full of energy and didn't appear hampered by the injury that cost him upwards of six weeks. While it likely going to be a week or two before he is back to full speed, managers should certainly be encouraged by this performance.