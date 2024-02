Maxey closed Sunday's 119-98 loss to the Bucks with 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

Maxey continued to lead the Philadelphia offense while Joel Embiid remains out an extended period of time while injured, leading the team in assists and scoring in a losing effort. Maxey has handed out five or more assists in six straight outings while also surpassing the 20-point mark in every one of those games.