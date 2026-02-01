Maxey had 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over New Orleans.

The 25-year-old guard let Joel Embiid take the lead on offense, with the center pouring in 40 points, but Maxey still dropped at least six dimes for the ninth straight game. During that span, Maxey's averaging 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.2 threes.