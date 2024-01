Maxey had 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 133-123 win over the Spurs.

The fourth-year guard scored less than 20 points for the second straight game, but Monday's output was understandable considering that Joel Embiid was setting a new 76ers franchise record with 70. Maxey has still been productive in January, averaging 24.7 points, 7.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.9 steals over 10 games.