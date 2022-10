Maxey produced eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 120-106 victory over the Pacers.

Maxey failed to score in double figures for the first time this season, as James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris led the Sixers in scoring during the win. Despite his subpar performance, Maxey is still posting 17.3 points per game and figures to be a consistent producer for Philadelphia throughout the campaign.