Maxey finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Monday night's loss to Utah.

The rookie had a nice run of fantasy success in mid-January amid COVID-19 absences, but with the Sixers back to full strength, he's been relegated to a more-limited role off the bench. Maxey has just two double-digit scoring games over his last 10, and he's hit only three of his last 16 attempts from beyond the arc.