Maxey posted 25 points (8-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 victory over the Nets.

Maxey led all 76ers in threes made and assists while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Maxey has handed out 10 or more rebounds in four games this season, tallying at least 25 points in eight of his 13 outings.