Maxey supplied 27 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 victory over Brooklyn.

Maxey led the offensive charge for Philadelphia despite coming off the bench, racking up 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. He went just 2-of-6 after the break while making all five of his free throws attempts to reach a team-high 27 points on the night. The point guard also knocked down a team-high six three-pointers in the contest and has broken the 25-point mark in back-to-back games.