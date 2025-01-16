Maxey (hand) finished Wednesday's 125-119 overtime loss to the Knicks with 33 points (13-32 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 46 minutes.

It was a fifth straight game with at least 29 points for Maxey, who fought off a hand injury as he continued to act as Philadelphia's top scoring option in the absence of Joel Embiid (foot) on Wednesday. Maxey has been sensational for the 76ers over his last eight appearances where Embiid has been out of the lineup since Dec. 16, as the former is averaging 30.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 3.8 threes in 40.4 minutes during these instances. If Embiid can't return for Saturday's matchup with Indiana, Maxey would be primed for extreme usage once again.