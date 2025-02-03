Maxey provided 34 points (9-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Celtics.

Maxey continues to handle an extreme level of usage for the banged-up 76ers, registering his fifth straight game with at least 30 points, albeit in a losing effort Sunday. The star guard may not have been named an All-Star in 2024-25, but he's been on a tear for the past two weeks with averages of 34.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 4.3 three-pointers over his last eight games. Maxey should remain an elite fantasy option while Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger) remain off the floor.