Maxey recorded 32 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes during the 76ers' 135-114 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Maxey scored all 32 of his points through the first three quarters, as he and other 76ers starters were rested in the fourth frame due to the team's commanding lead. The All-Star point guard led Philadelphia in points, rebounds and assists and connected on at least 10 free throws for the ninth time this season. Even with Joel Embiid back in the lineup after a five-game absence, Maxey should continue to be the engine that runs the Sixers offense, especially with Paul George (suspension) out until late March. Maxey has averaged 31.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 2.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game over his last six appearances.