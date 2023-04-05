Maxey is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to neck stiffness.
Maxey is coming off a rough showing against the Celtics, finishing with his lowest scoring output of the season (five points) over 40 minutes while committing four turnovers. The team should provide confirmation of his status before the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tipoff.
