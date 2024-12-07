Maxey totaled 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 102-94 victory over Orlando.
The fifth-year point guard continues to struggle from long range, and Maxey has gone just 2-for-21 on three-point attempts over the last three games. He's compensated with some quick hands on defense, and Maxey has recorded multiple steals in seven straight contests, averaging 23.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.7 threes over that stretch.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Inefficient 16 points in loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores 28 points in win•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Big night not enough Wednesday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores 17 points in loss Sunday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Set to receive increased workload•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles in return from injury•