Maxey (COVID-19 protocols) was cleared to travel with the team and is probable for Tuesday's game at Boston, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 20-year-old landed in the health and safety protocols Sunday due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, but he's since tested negative twice and should be available Tuesday. Maxey should reclaim his minor role off the bench once fully cleared to retake the court.