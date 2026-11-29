Maxey ended with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 26 minutes in Saturday's 131-93 loss to Houston.

The 76ers were down LeBron James (back), Joel Embiid (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring), so Maxey was in line for a big night. However, that wasn't the case, with the 26-year-old failing to reach the 20-point mark for the second consecutive game. After posting a career high in scoring in 2025-26, Maxey has cooled off somewhat during the 2026-27 campaign, averaging 24.9 points over 35.2 minutes per contest in 20 regular-season games.