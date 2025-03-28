Head coach Nick Nurse said Friday that Maxey (finger) won't play in Saturday's game against the Heat and Sunday's game against the Raptors, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey's absence streak will extend to 15 games due to a sprained right finger, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Knicks. The star point guard was a partial participant during Friday's practice, per Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com, which bodes well for his potential return before the end of the season. Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time due to Maxey being sidelined.