Maxey will miss Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn due to concussion-like symptoms, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey has left Brooklyn and returned to Philadelphia already, and his status for Wednesday's home game against Memphis is unclear. Maxey was evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's victory over the Mavericks, with attending physicians clearing a return to action. He experienced no symptoms up until Tuesday morning, but he will be sidelined Tuesday while entering concussion protocol for further evaluation. Cameron Payne (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's contest, which could leave Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield and Kelly Oubre with enlarged playmaking duties.