Maxey (hip) is available and will play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Similar to Joel Embiid, Maxey went through his regular shootaround routine and has been deemed available to play in a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies. Look for Maxey to handle his regular workload against Memphis in what looks like a must-win game for the 76ers.