Maxey (illness) is available for Monday's game against San Antonio, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, but the All-Star guard will play Monday. Over his last 10 games, Maxey has averaged 25.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 38.0 minutes per contest.