Maxey (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Maxey was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and wasn't present for the team's morning shootaround, but he's going to suit up versus Golden State. With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, the 76ers need all the production they can get out of their point guard, but the aliment may cause some restrictions Wednesday.