Maxey (foot) appeared to be a partial participant Wednesday in the 76ers' practice session, but head coach Doc Rivers said afterward that the guard remains without a specific timeline for his return, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Shortly after Maxey was diagnosed with a small fracture of his left foot after exiting the 76ers' Nov. 18 win over the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the 22-year-old would require 3-to-4 weeks of recovery time. Maxey is now approaching the short end of that timeline, but he seems destined to miss the full four weeks -- if not longer -- based on where he currently stands in his recovery. Rivers said Maxey was able to do some running Wednesday, but Maxey isn't jumping yet while he looks to avoid putting added pressure on the broken foot.