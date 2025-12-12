Maxey (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey is under the weather and will miss his first game of the season. With the star point guard sidelined, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes are candidates for increased roles, while Kyle Lowry could enter the rotation. Maxey's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Hawks.