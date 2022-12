Maxey has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left foot injury management.

Maxey returned from a lengthy absence Friday against the Pelicans and tallied nine points, a rebound and an assist in 19 minutes. However, the 76ers will manage his workload, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the court Monday against New Orleans.