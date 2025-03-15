Maxey (hand/back) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse stated following Friday's game against the Mavericks that Maxey was not expected to suit up Sunday, and that'll indeed be the case, so he'll miss a seventh straight contest. The star guard should be able to return at some point during the team's upcoming six-game road trip, but a specific date for his return has yet to be provided. His next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Monday.