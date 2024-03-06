Maxey (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Maxey was cleared to return after being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's win over the Mavericks. However, he started experiencing concussion symptoms Tuesday morning and will now miss a second straight game due to the issue. His next chance to suit up will come Friday versus New Orleans. With Kyle Lowry (rest) and De'Anthony Melton (back) also out, Cameron Payne, Buddy Hield and Kelly Oubre are candidates for increased roles again.