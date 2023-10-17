Maxey has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason game against the Nets due to back spasms, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
The Sixers won't take any chances with their starting guard and have elected to hold him out the rest of the way. Jaden Springer, Danny Green and Kelly Oubre could see additional minutes in the second half.
More News
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Shines in loss to Boston•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Scores 17 points in Game 7 loss•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Explodes for 30 points in Game 5•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Sparks team in near double-double•
-
76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Struggles mightily in loss•