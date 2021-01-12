Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Monday that Poirier and the other three players on the roster currently in quarantine due to the NBA's health and safety protocols (Shake Milton, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle) won't be available any earlier than Saturday's game at Memphis, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "I don't know exactly," Rivers said, when asked when the four players would be cleared to play. "We're thinking after [Thursday's game versus Miami] is a possibility -- that would be the [second] Miami game....But I don't think we've had clearance on it yet, and so we're just going to have to wait and see."

The four players entered the protocol Saturday, after all were deemed to be close contacts of Seth Curry, who tested positive for COVID-19. Though none of Poirier, Thybulle, Harris and Milton are believed to have tested positive themselves since heading into quarantine, Rivers suggested that the quartet will likely remain away from the team until the weekend to comply with NBA protocols. With that in mind, Poirier -- who sat out losses Saturday to the Nuggets and Monday to the Hawks -- will miss both of the 76ers' upcoming home games Tuesday and Thursday versus the Heat.