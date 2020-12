Poirer was traded to the 76ers as part of the deal that sent Al Horford to OKC, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Poirier's stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder was very brief. He arrived in OKC in late November from the Celtics as Boston cleared rosters spots for their newly drafted rookies. For the Sixers, Poirier will battle with Tony Bradley to back up Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard at the center spot.